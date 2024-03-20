SOA Hotel Management students win big at Odisha Skills Competition 2023-24

Students of the School of Hotel Management, faculty of hospitality and tourism management of Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA), have won a silver and a bronze medal at Odisha Skills 2023-24, the state’s biggest skill competition which was held here from March 12 to 15.

The competitions were held in five hotel management skills such as hotel reception, restaurant service, cooking, bakery, patisserie and confectionary.

While Saket Kumar Majhi, a student of first-year Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (BHMCT) won a silver medal in cooking, Rizwanul Khan, a second-year BHMCT student bagged a bronze medal in restaurant service.

The winners, who were felicitated by VK Pandian, Chairman, 5T and Naveen Odisha, later called on SOA Founder President Prof (Dr) Manojranjan Nayak on Saturday, March 16, and congratulated them on their success. SOA Vice-Chancellor Prof Pradipta Kumar Nanda and Dean of SHM, Prof Susanta Ranjan Chaini were present.