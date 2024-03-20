School management booked for engaging kids in PM Modi’s Coimbatore roadshow

Saibaba Colony police in Coimbatore city booked a case against the management of Sri Saibaba Vidhyalayam aided middle school for allegedly engaging their students in PM Narendra Modi’s roadshow violating the model code of conduct. The case has been booked based on a complaint from the district child protection officer, under section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



After finding out about the matter, District Education Officer (primary schools) Punitha Anthonyammal and officials held an inquiry with the management and also spoke with the children in the school.

According to sources, around 50 students were lined up at the Saibaba Colony junction on Monday evening, March 18. The management had allegedly "instructed" the children to attend the roadshow and some of the children were dressed like Hanuman for the same.



Citing the enforcement of the model code of conduct, activists sought action against the school management. Following the allegations, district election officer-cum-collector Kranthi Kumar Pati ordered an inquiry and instructed the chief education officer to file a report, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

PM Modi’s road show was about 2.5 km long, from Saibaba Colony to RS Puram in downtown Coimbatore.