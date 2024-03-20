Prof accused of "harassing" medical student: Delhi gov't urges action

The Delhi government's vigilance directorate has asked the Health department to send a proposal for initiating action against a professor accused of "harassing" a medical student, officials on Tuesday, March 19, stated a report in PTI.

The 22-year-old medical student alleged that her professor "sexually harassed" her during a viva examination, police said on Monday, March 18.

According to the complainant, she is an MBBS student of the 2021 batch at a government hospital.

A case has been registered under sections 354A (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused, police said.

The vigilance directorate in a written communication to the secretary of the Health and Family Welfare department cited media reports concerning the incident.

"From the media, it is also observed that at least two students have recorded their statement under Section 164 of Cr.P.C. It is also reported in the media that the accused was arrested and was booked under sections 354(A) and 509 of the IPC," said the directorate letter.

"It is requested to send the proposal for initiating necessary disciplinary action against the accused professor to the Directorate of Vigilance, Delhi government, for placing before the Competent Authority as per extant rules," it said.

The Health Department has so far not sent any file for taking disciplinary action against the accused, it added.