Centurion University students shine at Odisha Skills Competition 2023-24

Centurion University, known for its commitment to fostering talent and skill development, emerged as a beacon of excellence at the recently concluded Odisha Skills Competition 2023-24. The competition showcased remarkable proficiency in diverse trades, with Centurion University students securing top honours in key categories, stated a press release from the institute.

Disha Darsini clinched the prestigious Gold medal in Health and Social Care, showcasing unwavering dedication and expertise in the field. Reflecting on her victory, Disha remarked, "Participating in Odisha Skills was an enriching experience that allowed me to showcase my passion for healthcare. I am grateful for the support and guidance provided by Centurion University, which has empowered me to excel in my chosen field."

Sambit Mishra and Soumyadeep Kundu added to Centurion University's accolades by securing the Silver and Bronze medals, respectively, in Health and Social Care, highlighting the institution's commitment to nurturing talent and fostering a culture of excellence.

In other trades, Ajay Sethi displayed exceptional proficiency by clinching the Gold medal in CNC Turning, while Mamidi Venu Gopal showcased his prowess by securing the Bronze medal in Web Technologies, further reinforcing Centurion University's prowess across a spectrum of skill domains.

Speaking on the performance of Centurion University students, Supriya Pattanayak, Vice-Chancellor of Centurion University, expressed her pride, stating, "The success of our students at Odisha Skills Competition 2023-24 is a testament to Centurion University's holistic approach to education, which prioritises practical skills and real-world application. We congratulate all the winners and commend their dedication, perseverance, and talent."

The Odisha Skills Competition, organised under the Skilled In Odisha initiative, serves as a platform for youth to showcase their skills on a global stage, with winners advancing to prestigious events such as India Skills and World Skills. Centurion University's consistent success at such competitions underscores its commitment to producing industry-ready professionals capable of making meaningful contributions to society.