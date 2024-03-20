BPSC cancelled Phase 3 of TRE due to paper leak

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has cancelled Phase 3 of the Teachers Recruitment Examination (TRE-3) following a question paper leak today, Wednesday, March 20. In a statement issued in this regard, the BPSC said that the examination for TRE 3 held on March 15 in two shifts has been cancelled.

Additionally, it said that the new date for the examination will be announced soon. The examinations for Classes I to V and VI to VIII were held in Bihar on March 15 but the education mafias had obtained the question paper a day earlier. They sold the question paper to the candidates, stated a report by IANS.

Earlier, the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar, during its investigation, found that the paper was leaked from the printing press in Kolkata and a person named Vishal Kumar Chaurasia of Bihar’s Vaishali district was the mastermind behind it. He is on the run.

Earlier, Nayyar Hasnain Khan, Additional Director General (ADG) of the EOU (Bihar Police), told PTI, "We registered an FIR and arrested 266 people in connection with the alleged paper leak case of TRE-3. We conducted an investigation in a very scientific manner and collected evidence pertaining to the case. All evidence was produced before the competent court also. Now, further investigation is on EOU's investigation is at a very sensitive stage".

The BPSC conducted the TRE-3 exam for Primary Teachers and Middle School Teachers in offline mode.