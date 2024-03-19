Saveetha Institute confers Indian Immunologicals' Dr K Anand Kumar with honourary degree

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences conferred Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) Managing Director Dr K Anand Kumar with an honourary Doctor of Science degree at its 22nd convocation ceremony on Monday, March 18. In a statement issued by the institute, it recalled his notable contributions to the life sciences industry.

“Dr Kumar's visionary leadership has led to the development of numerous vital human and animal vaccines, significantly enhancing our nation's self-sufficiency in this critical field,” the statement read, highlighting the recognition he earned within the Indian and global life sciences community due to his dedication to advancing medical research and innovation.

“The vaccines so developed under his leadership have also ensured affordability to our country and have saved the government and public several hundred crores of rupees while saving millions of lives. At a time of National emergency, he effectively led his team at IIL to augment COVID-19 vaccine capacity in the country by producing and supplying 20 million doses in record time. This life-saving effort was lauded by the Government of India,” it added.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr K Anand Kumar said, “I am humbled and grateful to receive this honourary degree, which serves as a testament to the collective efforts of our team in advancing the field of life sciences. Through relentless dedication and innovation, we have strived to develop vaccines that safeguard the health and well-being of communities worldwide. This recognition fuels our passion to continue pushing the boundaries of scientific discovery for the betterment of humanity."