Kerala man sentenced to 83 years jail for sexually assaulting minor

A Kerala court sentenced a 65-year-old man to a total of 83 years in prison today, Saturday, March 16, for repeatedly sexually abusing a 16-year-old relative at her home close to Shornur.

According to Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Nisha Vijayakumar, Judge Ramu Ramesh Chandra Bhanu of the Pattambi Fast Track Special Court (FTSC) sentenced the man to a total of 83 years in prison under various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the IPC.

The prosecution stated that the man will serve his sentence concurrently and that the 40-year sentence is the maximum jail term that the man has been given, PTI reports.

The court also fined the convict Rs 4.3 lakh and ordered that any money seized from the man be donated to the victim, according to the prosecutor.

According to the prosecution, the man frequently sexually molested the victim at her home, even while her mother and grandmother were present. He later threatened the woman with death to prevent her from telling anyone about the crime, according to the prosecution.

However, the victim later contacted one of her teachers, who informed the school. Following this, it was brought to the attention of Child Services.

The child services then informed the police and a case was lodged against the man, the SPP said.