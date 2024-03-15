Minister Pradhan launches Centres of Excellence at Skill Development Institute in Bhubaneswar

Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India, virtually inaugurated two Centres of Excellence (CoE) — media & entertainment and electronics at Skill Development Institute (SDI) in Bhubaneswar today.

It equips the Yuva Peedhi with employability and futuristic skills and unlocks their avenues for employment in renowned organisations on a large scale, stated a report by the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE).

While addressing the prospective audience at Kaushal Bhawan, New Delhi, he said, “The skilling initiatives and partnerships will prepare our population for 21st-century job markets, help them thrive as innovators and entrepreneurs and also contribute to driving economic growth. The launch of a slew of skilling initiatives to add more speed and scale to our skill development ecosystem, equip Yuva Shakti with knowledge and skills, prepare workforce for the emerging world of work and fulfil Modi Guarantee of empowering citizens with demand-driven skills”.

He further added that the inauguration of a centre-of-excellence for HVAC and Media & Entertainment at SDI Bhubaneswar will add more vigour to skilling efforts in Odisha.

The Media & Entertainment Centre, spanning an expansive 4,000 square feet, and the Electronics Centre, covering an area of 1,920 square feet, facilitate expertise in new-age courses and foster accessibility, inclusivity and innovation in its embodiment. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities like smart classrooms, WiFi access, and a digital learning platform, these centres cater to the diverse needs of modern education and skill development.