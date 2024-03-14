Class VII student falls to death from 22nd floor of Noida high-rise

A Class VII student died after he allegedly fell from the 22nd floor of a residential high-rise near Noida on Wednesday, March 13, with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide, stated a PTI report.

The 14-year-old boy had recently taken his annual examinations and its result is expected today, Thursday, March 14, according to an official source.

A police spokesperson said the incident took place at around 5.30 pm at the Supertech Eco Village 3 group housing society in Bisrakh.

"The boy died on the spot after falling from the 22nd floor of a residential tower of the society. Further legal proceedings in the case are underway," a police spokesperson said.

A police officer said the boy, whose parents are music teachers, had recently taken his annual examinations for Class VII and the result is expected on Thursday, March 14.

The family lives in a flat on the second floor of the building while the boy allegedly jumped from the 22nd floor, the officer told PTI.

"The family could not confirm if the boy was under any pressure of studies or exam results or what prompted him to take the extreme step. The family has wished for no further investigation in the case," the officer said.