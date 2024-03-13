Court directs MGAHV to recall expulsion orders issued to student

Today, March 13, the Maharashtra High Court of the Judicature at Bombay Nagpur Bench, Nagpur, passed an order to recall the expulsion order of Jatin Choudhary, a student at Mahatma Gandhi International Hindi University (MGAHV). Jatin, a 27-year-old student was issued an expulsion order dated February 7 by MGAHV, for “acts of indecency, violence, anarchy, creating obstruction in administrative work and spreading fear and unrest” as mentioned in the order.



Simultaneously, Vivek Mishra, another student from MGAHV, had his court hearing listed for today (March 13), where the High Court of the Judicature at Bombay Nagpur Bench, Nagpur, adjourned the hearing to March 20.



Mishra, a 21-year-old Arts student, was suspended and expelled on January 27 and February 7, respectively. Orders issued by MGAHV to Mishra included reasons behind expulsion as “illegal” and “anti-national” activities. Following this, Vivek initiated a strike on February 1, followed by a hunger strike starting February 5. As the health conditions deteriorated within a few days, Mishra paused his strike.



After a few days, he resumed his strike and continues to do so till date. It has been nearly 40 days of his strike, demanding clear reasons as to why the institute issued the orders.

The institute had issued these orders after the students participated in protests against the alleged unlawful appointment of the Vice-Chancellor, Dr Bhimaraya Metri.