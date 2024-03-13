Child rights body NCPCR celebrates 19th Foundation Day

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) celebrated its 19th Foundation Day here with an emphasis on collaborative efforts towards child welfare, stated a report in PTI.

In a statement, the NCPCR said children from various parts of the country were invited to commemorate their contributions to the Commission's Pariksha Parv campaign, reflecting the pivotal role they play as stakeholders in the nation's future.

The event also saw the participation of chairpersons and members from all the State Commissions for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCRs), further emphasising the collaborative efforts towards child welfare.

Addressing the gathering, Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo highlighted the Commission's initiatives and underscored the significance of addressing present-day challenges to ensure a better tomorrow for the nation's children, the statement said.

He lauded the efforts of the SCPCR and stressed the need for continued cooperation to tackle issues affecting children across the country.

Chairperson NCPCR shared that one of the activities planned under Pariksha Parv 6.0 is to encourage small video messages from children to express their experiences, patterns, go-to routines and so on about dealing with exam stress/anxiety, stated a press release from the Press Bureau of India.

The selected clips/messages are being showcased on the social media platforms of the commission after parental consent. The commission has received more than 6,500 videos from children across India.

Children and their parents attended the function and received certificates of appreciation for their enthusiastic participation in Pariksha Parv 6.0.