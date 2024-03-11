North India's first gov't homoeopathy college coming up in J&K's Kathua

North India's first centrally-funded government homoeopathy college will come up in the Jasrota area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Sunday, March 10, as stated in a report by PTI.

The college will come up at a cost of about Rs 80 crore, he said.

The Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office said the institution will be spread over more than eight acres initially and the adjoining three acres may be added to the existing campus in due course.

"The proposed structure will include a hospital complex, a college, an administrative block and a hostel each for male and female students," Singh said.

"The open space will be utilised later for construction of an auditorium and a playground," the minister said as he visited the proposed site in the Jasrota village, where work on the boundary wall has already begun.

He was briefed about the institution by engineers and senior experts from the Department of Ayush.

He also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi before whom the requisition was placed and said it is a matter of pride for the people of Kathua that north India's first government homoeopathy college will come up at a cost of Rs 80 crore.

"It will not only be a great boon for aspirants of homoeopathy degree in north India, which was not available earlier, but it will also provide cost-effective treatment to needy patients," the minister said.