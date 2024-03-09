"No one should fall behind in education": Goa CM

Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant, announced on Friday, March 8, that the state government has taken initiatives to strengthen the education field so that no one is deprived of pursuing academics, stated a report by IANS.

Speaking during an event to distribute laptops to the meritorious students from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC and ST) categories, Sawant shared, "My government has initiated various steps to strengthen the education sector. No one should fall behind in education for want of money, and, therefore, various schemes have been implemented to extend help to the students who aspire to pursue their studies in the country or abroad."

“The laptops are being provided with the sole intention of increasing digital literacy and to be advanced in education with the effective use of gadgets,” he said.

Rohan Khaunte Minister for Information and Technology, Government of Goa, informed the government has created an adequate support system to boost education in the state.

“Various schemes are being implemented in the interest of the students to pursue studies within the country or in foreign land. The state government is of the view that no one — be it from urban or rural areas — should suffer due to lack of money. No one should give up their education. The only thing required among the students is the desire to secure higher education,” Khaunte said.

“The government is also looking to provide internet connectivity throughout the state, as it intends to extend the Har Ghar Fibre scheme in the days to come,” he added, stated the IANS report.