Kerala veterinary student death: CM assures CBI inquiry if needed?

The father of the Veterinary University student, whose recent death rocked Kerala, on Saturday, March 9, said that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan gave him the assurance that the case would be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) if that turns out to be the need of the hour, stated a PTI copy.

The father told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram that he met the chief minister today, March 9, and sought a CBI probe into the death of his son — 20-year-old Sidharthan J S — who was found hanging inside the bathroom of the college hostel on February 18.

"The CM said that if a CBI probe is required, then it will be ordered. He has given me that assurance," the victim's father said.

He also shared that he informed the chief minister that given the injuries suffered by his son, as cited in the post-mortem report as well, many doctors have said that it would have been impossible for Sidharthan to even stand up to hang himself.

"Therefore, I told the CM that my son was killed and it was not a suicide," he said.

He also told reporters that the mere suspension of the Dean of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences at Pookode in the Wayanad district of the state and the assistant warden of the hostel, where Sidharthan died, was not enough.

"They should be dismissed from service and should also face legal action," he demanded.

He said that if the probe is handed over to the CBI, he has a lot more to tell that agency about the dean and the assistant warden.

The police in its remand report regarding one of the accused in the case had told a court recently that the victim was assaulted viciously. The report said that a belt and a cable wire were used to assault Sidharthan.

It said that his classmates and senior held a public trial inside the hostel alleging that he had misbehaved with a girl student of the college.

Police have charged the accused under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon), 306 (Abetment of suicide), of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Kerala Prohibition Of Ragging Act.

Sidharthan was a second-year Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry student, stated the PTI report.