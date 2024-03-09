James Dyson Award 2024: Students eligible for prize money of Rs 30 lakh

The James Dyson Award, the international student design and engineering competition run by the James Dyson Foundation, is now open for entries, calling for novel inventions that tackle a pressing real-world problem

Open to all engineering and design students and recent graduates, the award seeks ambitious designs that address a global issue, from cancer diagnosis to natural disasters. With global recognition offered to an international winner and a sustainability winner, past winners include an off-road ambulance trailer to rescue the wounded from conflict zones and, head movement-based mouse for enabling hands-free control of computer designed for people with upper-limb disabilities.

Established in 2005, the competition has now supported over 400 young inventors with more than £1 million in prize money, and more than two-thirds of past global winners have pursued the commercialisation of their ideas. The international winner and global sustainability winner will scoop Rs 30 lakh to support their next steps, while Rs 5 lakh is offered to each national winner in the 30 markets where the award is run.

For more, interested candidates can visit https://www.jamesdysonaward.org/en-IN/

Entrants should explain what their invention is, how it works, and their development process.

The best entries solve a real problem, are clearly explained, show iterative development, provide evidence of prototyping and have supporting imagery and a video.