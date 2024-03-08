NEET-MDS postponement: Support continues to pour in for COVID-19 batch aspirants as exam date remains same

On March 7, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) released a notification, announcing that the internship cut-off date for NEET Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET-MDS 2024) has been pushed back to June 30, 2024.

However, aspirants of the exam say that this announcement brought them no relief, as there has been no change in the date of the examination.

EdexLive reports that the students would approach the Supreme Court for direction, for the second time.

Meanwhile, support poured in for these aspirants from independent medical organisations like the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) and the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), as well activists from students' organisations like the National Students’ Union of India and even Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor on X.

Here are some of the posts:

“We request @MoHFW_INDIA @mansukhmandviya ji to Postpone NEET MDS exam minimum to July 2024 & extend the date of eligibility to 31 August 2024 so as to accomodate COVID affected batches to give exams.

@NbeIndia to suggest dates to Ministry accordingly @DrRohanKrishna @PMOIndia”

Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA)

“#NEETMDS2024

More than 8,000 students debarred from the exam!!No proper survey done by DCI to check the eligibility as done by NMC for #NEETPG

WE #NEETMDS2024 aspirants demand1. Increase in eligibility criteria to accomodate 5,000 students2. Consider the reschedule of #NEETMDS2024 exam to bring parity with #NEETPG and give proper time for preparation.3. Conduct common councelling and admission after the exam.

@offical_aimsa request @mansukhmandviya @ianilradadiya @AmitShah @DrBharatippawar @NbeIndia @OfficeOf_MM to save the career of many students”

All India Medical Students’ Association (AIMSA)

“Once again requesting @MoHFW_INDIA to take immediate action on the issue and help thousands of aspiring students.

We must listen to their pleas @mansukhmandviya @PMOIndia @AmitShah Two major demands1- Postponement of exam till july 2- increasing eligibility criteria to Aug 31”

Dr Rohan Krishnan, Chairman, FAIMA

“.@nsui stands united with 2018 COVID-affected students, supporting their plea to urgently postpone #NeetMDS2024 . The March 18 exam date hinders thousands, risking their eligibility. The Ministry must heed the 21st SC directive, preventing a two-year setback in young doctors' professional growth. NSUI demands postponement of #NeetMDS2024.”

Sandeep Khasa, National Convener, National Students’ Union of India (NSUI)

“I have been approached by dozens of our bright medical aspirants who have been in great distress over the March 18 date of the NEET MDS exam, which renders thousands of MDS interns (of the COVID-afflicted 2018 batch) ineligible. Despite an SC directive asking the govt to examine the matter sympathetically, the exam is yet to be rescheduled. I strongly urge the govt to expeditiously postpone the exam to a later date, and safeguard the future of our aspiring doctors. @DrJitendraSingh @mansukhmandviya”

Shashi Tharoor, Lok Sabha MP

As the date for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET-MDS 2024), that is, March 18, draws closer, calls for the postponement of the exam are only growing louder.

For the past few months, aspirants of the exam have been urging the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs (MoHFW), the National Medical Commission (NMC), and the Dental Council of India (DCI) to postpone the exam.

These aspirants, who started their Bachelors in Dental Surgery course during the COVID-19 pandemic, say that the internship cut-off date, that is March 31, or even the new revised date June 30, 2024, would render them ineligible for the examination.