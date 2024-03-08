Karnataka: Pontiff charged with rape under POCSO Act, arrested

Balmanjunath Mahaswamiji of Vidya Chowdeshwari Peeth in Kunigal Taluk of Tumakuru district in Karnataka has been arrested on charges of rape under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act following a complaint lodged by a 20-year-old woman with the police, stated a report by PTI.

The survivor alleged that the pontiff sexually assaulted her on several occasions in the past five years, even when she was a minor.

According to the complaint, the survivor first visited the Mutt along with her father when she was 15.

They were looking for cure for their health issues and they performed an "Ashtamangala prasnam". But taking advantage, he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Later, he also forced her to attend his video calls, wherein, he asked her to remove her clothes and "please" him, the complaint alleged.

"Based on a complaint we received from the survivor, we registered a case under section 376 (rape), 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and other relevant section of the Protection of Children from the Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act as well as IT Act," a senior officer said, adding, the pontiff was arrested on Thursday night. March 7.