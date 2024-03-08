News

IIT Madras Entrepreneurship Summit 2024 begins

The ninth E-Summit is planned as an in-person event, providing a valuable platform for numerous students and entrepreneurs to interact and connect directly
At the event (Pic: IIT Madras)

The ninth edition of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Entrepreneurship Summit 2024 began in Chennai on Thursday, March 6.

The four-day event will feature 1,000-plus business founders, 50-plus investors and 15,000 students from across India.

It will also host a free-for-all Start-up Expo, featuring 100 innovative start-ups that will present their cutting-edge products and services, Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said.

"Innovation and entrepreneurship is the most important building block for Viksit Bharat @ 2047. Through this summit IIT Madras aspires to bring in several young entrepreneurs, VCs, academia, industry and government together to march towards a technology superpower India," Kamakoti told reporters, as stated in a report by PTI.

E-Summit 2024 will be featuring 50-plus highly notable speakers and 50-plus events spread across four conclaves: Youth Conclave, Innovators' Conclave, Start-up Conclave anchored by Vi Business, and Start-up Essentials Conclave anchored by Trilegal, a press release said.

It is the first-ever student-run entrepreneurial gathering in India to have received ISO, Startup India, and UNESCO certifications, it added.

Speaking about this year's E-Summit, Prof Sathyanarayana N Gummadi, Dean (Students), IIT Madras, said the Entrepreneurship Cell was an initiative spearheaded by students aiming to share insights on entrepreneurship and to encourage networking among emerging entrepreneurs.

