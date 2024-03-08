Delegation of 15 US varsities, Mahindra University officials meet to explore educational opportunities

Mahindra University welcomed a delegation comprising provosts, deans, and academic leaders from 15 renowned universities of the United States of America (US or USA), marking a significant step towards fostering deeper ties between Indian and American academia.

The visit aimed at advancing internationalisation objectives and exploring collaborative avenues between the institutions.

During the visit, discussions centreed on enhancing student and faculty mobility between the United States and India, forging research partnerships, developing co-offered or dual-degree programmes, among other collaborative initiatives.

Emphasis was placed on exploring interdisciplinary research opportunities, especially in fields such as public health and vaccine research, crucial in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Yajulu Medury, Vice-Chancellor of Mahindra University, expressed optimism about the potential outcomes of the visit and said, "This collaboration opens doors for deepening research partnerships, facilitating meaningful student and faculty exchanges, and fostering cross-cultural interactions between our institutions.”

The university leaders are a part of a delegation organised by the Institute of International Education, headquartered in Washington, DC, with an office in New Delhi. The participating universities included:

- University of California, Berkeley

- University of California, Davis

- University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

- Michigan State University

- University of Massachusetts, Amherst

- Mississippi State University

- University of Missouri, Rutgers

- Oklahoma State University

- University of Rochester

- DePaul University

- East Tennessee State University

- University of Tulsa