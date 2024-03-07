TN education department's summer NEET sessions for Class XII students to begin on March 25

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department will conduct classes for students aspiring to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) from March 25 to May 5. It is said that each educational district will have a maximum of two centres with 40 students each, The New Indian Express reported.

According to a circular issued by the school education department, the classes and examinations will be conducted in both English and Tamil. Further, it added that a committee of teachers interested in coaching the students should be formed, preferably with teachers who are already involved in coaching the students.

Moreover, the teachers should also ensure that students who performed well during the training since November are applying for the examination, for which, the last date is March 9, the circular added.

Meanwhile, the department has instructed the chief educational officers to choose schools with internet and smart classroom facilities as centres. The centres will function from Monday to Saturday from 9.15 am to 4.30 pm. Motivation sessions will also be held as part of the training.

While the department already conducted special coaching for students in Classes XI and XII to write NEET and Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) from November last year to February, this summer coaching will be conducted only for class XII students.