"My health is very bad, I can't talk": Former DU Prof Saibaba while walking out of Nagpur jail

Former Delhi University (DU) professor GN Saibaba was released from the Nagpur Central Jail today, March 7. This comes two days after the Bombay High Court acquitted him in an alleged Maoist links case. To recall, Saibaba was jailed in 2017 after his conviction by a trial court in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district. Before that, he was in prison from 2014 to 2016 and was subsequently granted bail, as stated in a report by PTI.

While coming out of the jail, Saibaba who has been wheelchair-bound said, "My health is very bad. I can't talk. I will have to first take medical treatment, and then only I will be able to speak." A family member was waiting for him outside the jail.

On March 5, the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court acquitted all the accused in an alleged Maoist links case. Along with GN Saibaba, the court acquitted all accused Hem Mishra, Mahesh Tirkey, Vijay Tirkey, Narayan Sanglikar, Prashant Rahi and Pandu Narote (deceased), as per ANI.



A bench of Justice Vinay Joshi and Justice Valmiki SA Menezes, who reheard the appeal by Saibaba after the Supreme Court set aside an earlier acquittal order of the high court, passed the judgement today, March 5.



They set aside the verdict of a sessions court that had convicted Saibaba and others in 2017. The high court had allowed an appeal filed by Saibaba and five others challenging a 2017 decision of the trial court conviction and sentencing him to life imprisonment. The five accused were arrested in 2014.