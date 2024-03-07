Fire mishap at residential school in Chhattisgarh costs four-year-old girl’s life

In tragic news, a four-year-old girl was killed after a major fire broke out in a government-run residential school in Chhattisgarh's tribal-dominated Bijapur district, officials said today, Thursday, March 7.

Giving more details of the incident, a school education department official said that on late Wednesday night, March 6, the blaze erupted at the porta cabin (prefabricated portable structure) school for girls in Chintakonta village under Awapalli police station limits.

The victim was not a student of the school, but the sister of a student studying at the school. She has been staying with her elder sister for the last few days, the official said, PTI reported.

"All 380 students of the facility were safely evacuated by porta cabin staffers and local villagers. However, later it was found that the younger sister of a student was missing. She died of burn injuries," the official said.

Talking about the rescue made by the fire officials, officials said that after being alerted, a fire brigade team reached the spot and the blaze was brought under control with the help of villagers.



Visuals of the spot showed the porta cabin structure was completely gutted in the fire. The cause of the blaze was not yet known. Porta cabins are used for setting up school infrastructure in some of the Naxal-affected areas of the state, PTI reported.