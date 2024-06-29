Restore Class I admission capacity of Puducherry KVs, MP Vaithilingam writes to Education Minister Pradhan

V Vaithilingam, the Indian National Congress leader who represents Puducherry in the Lok Sabha, has requested the Government of India to reconsider restoring the capacity of admission in Class I of two Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) schools in Puducherry to 40 students. He stated that there has been a substantial demand for the same, as reported by The New Indian Express.

Vaithilingam submitted a memorandum to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan mentioning the same.

The two KVs he is referring to are located on the campus of Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) and Pondicherry University, which presently function in two shifts so that they are able to cater to the high demand for admissions.

Following the reservation policies of the government, up until the year 2023, both the KVs admitted 40 students per section. But now, parents are stating that only 32 students are being admitted per section, resulting in a reduction of 48 seats.

This is causing great concern among parents, he wrote, who are keen on gaining admissions for their wards in prestigious educational institutions like the KVs.

He requested the union minister to restore the previous admission capacity in the interest of the public.