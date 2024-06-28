NEET UG: SC issues notice to NTA over petition on "inconsistent" calculation of marks; missing OMR sheets

The Supreme Court on Thursday, June 27, issued notice and sought the response from the National Testing Agency (NTA) by July 8 on hearing a petition filed by a learning app-cum coaching centre, Xylem Learning, and few NEET candidates, claiming "inconsistent" calculation of marks on the OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) sheets used in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate - (NEET-UG) 2024 exam.

A two-judge Vacation Bench of the top court, led by Justice Manoj Misra and Justice SVN Bhatti asked the NTA to file its reply by July 8, when it would take up all the pleas for a detailed hearing in the matter.

The petition of Xylem Learning raised concerns about the grant of OMR sheets to the students who appeared for the exam.

Senior Advocate R Basant, appearing for Xylem Learning, said that the petitioners also included students who were supposed to be given the OMR sheets.

Basant said that it is for obtaining the OMR sheets as some of the students have not been given the same yet.

On the other hand, lawyer for the NTA opposed it and said that the OMR sheets have been uploaded and given to the candidates.

The top court inquired from the lawyer of the NTA that if there was any time limit for raising the grievance regarding the OMR sheets.

To this, the NTA replied that if OMR sheets are uploaded and if there is any grievance, then there is a time limit, adding that he would check it up.

During the course of the hearing, the bench questioned the coaching centre for filing this petition in the issue and said coaching centres have "no role to play".

The SC, however, finally issued notice to the NTA and sought it's reply and said, it would hear the pleas on July 8, as several other plea were also been listed for hearing on that date.