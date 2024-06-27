UoH: Protests against student suspensions to continue

Members of the University of Hyderabad Student Union (UoHSU), continuing their protest on the third consecutive day, demanded the repeal of the suspension of five students on Wednesday, June 26.

Refusing to agree to the appeal made by the university registrar on Tuesday to call off the strike keeping in view that the executive council would review the suspension of the students, the SU said that they had no faith in the words of the administration, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The protest which started on June 24 continued with the SU members demanding to revoke the suspension and a fine of Rs 10,000 on another five students for trespassing the vice-chancellor's residence on May 18.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Ateeq Ahmed, SU president, and one of the five suspended students, said, "We resorted to protest as the last option as none of the authorities including the VC were ready to listen to our pleas. We do not have faith in the words of the administration due to our previous experiences. We only want to know that while the university was very prompt in suspending the students, why is it now adopting a lackadaisical approach in revoking the suspension? The executive council is said to be conducting a meeting on June 28 in which they will be reviewing the suspension, according to what the officials have told us. However, unless our demands are met, we will continue to protest."

The new session for which the students have been suspended (July-December) begins on July 1, before which the students will also have to vacate the hostel facilities as per the orders.

With little time in hand, the SU said that they have no other way but to fight against the false narrative by the university, who was acting vehemently against its own students and ignoring the repeated requests for dialogue to address the matter.