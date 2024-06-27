Students outfits stage second day of indefinite sit-in at Jantar Mantar against NTA

Various student outfits under the banner "India against NTA" staged the second day of their indefinite sit-in at the Jantar Mantar, Delhi. This was stated in a report by PTI.

This went on even today, Thursday, June 27, to protest against alleged irregularities in several centrally held examinations like the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Undergraduate (NEET-UG), NEET Postgraduate (NEET-PG) and University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET).

The students gathered in large numbers at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi carrying 'dhaplis' and posters and banners with slogans like "Justice for NEET applicants", "NTA's failure puts our future in danger" and "paper leaks have one solution, NTA's dissolution" written on them.

Several newly elected MPs like the Communist Party of India, Marxist-Leninist (CPI-ML), and Liberation MP Raja Ram Singh also participated in the protest in solidarity with the students and addressed the gathering.

The protest was jointly staged by left-backed students' groups like the All India Students Association (AISA), Delhi University's Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS), Disha students organisation, among others.

Earlier on Wednesday, June 26, the student outfits started the protest at the Jantar Mantar and were detained later in the day for attempting to continue the demonstration for the entire night.

The Delhi Police detained over a dozen students from the site ending the protest as staging a demonstration after 5 pm is not allowed at the protest site.

The students demanded the scrapping of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the issue.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET-UG was conducted by the NTA on May 5 with around 24 lakh candidates taking part in it.

The results were announced on June 4, but they were followed by allegations of question paper leaks in states such as Bihar, besides other irregularities.