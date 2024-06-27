Kerala: Schools closed in these six districts today due to heavy rainfall

Schools and colleges will remain closed in six districts of Kerala today, Thursday, June 27.

Monsoon has taken over Kerala and hence, a rain alert was issued for six districts of the coastal state. This was done by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Which are the six states, you ask?

- Pathanamthitta

- Kottayam

- Alappuzha

- Idukki

- Ernakulam

- Wayanad

Though all the professional exams which were to be held for the day will not be cancelled, it was stated in a report by ANI.

It may be noted that since the past few days, a few districts of Kerala have been receiving continuous rainfall. Hence, an orange alert was issued for Wayanad and Kannur by the regional Met Centre of Thiruvananthapuram. For Kasaragode, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Idukki and Ernakulam, yellow alert was issued.

On Wednesday, June 26, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragode, Kozhikode, Idukki, Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta, and Thiruvananthapuram — orange alert was issued for these eight districts.

Over the upcoming three to four days in the West Peninsular Coast, heavy to very heavy rainfall has been forecasted by the IMD and when it comes to Northeast India, this will happen from June 27 to 30.

From June 28 to 30, rainfall is to increase in the Northeast.