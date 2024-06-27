Delhi: Indian Youth Congress protest over NEET exam irregularities, Agniveer Scheme

Today, Thursday, June 27, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) held a demonstration at Jantar Mantar, Delhi. This was regarding the alleged rigging of the NEET-UG exam and against the Agniveer Scheme. This was stated in a report by PTI.

A number of IYC workers gathered at the Jantar Mantar for the protest, raising slogans and carrying placards.

The NEET-UG examination was conducted on May 5, across 4,750 centres and about 24 lakh students candidates appeared.

The results were expected to be declared on June 14, however, the results were announced on June 4, saying that the evaluation of the answer sheets was completed earlier. It may be noted that on June 4, the Lok Sabha election results were also announced.

A total number of 67 students scored a perfect 720, unprecedented in the NTA's history, with six from a centre in Haryana's Faridabad figuring in the list, raising suspicions about irregularities.

It has been alleged that grace marks contributed to 67 students sharing the top rank.

A few days back, on June 21, the Congress Party organised widespread protests demanding a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the alleged irregularities in the controversial NEET-UG 2024 examination. Thsi was reported by PTI.

Demonstrations took place in Chandigarh, Lucknow, and Ranchi, with party leaders emphasising the need for accountability and justice for the affected students.