Delhi: HC seeks NTA's stand on candidate's plea alleging out-of-syllabus question in NEET

According to a report by PTI, the Delhi High Court (HC) has sought the stand of the National Testing Agency (NTA) on a petition by a NEET candidate alleging an 'out of syllabus' question in the entrance examination.

The petitioner claimed one question in the physics section was based on 'radioactivity' when 'radioactivity topic' was not a part of the syllabus for this year's National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG), stated a report by PTI.

The petitioner also alleged a "manifest error" concerning another question for which NTA declared the "incorrect option" as the right answer.

A vacation bench of Justice Dharmesh Sharma granted two weeks' time to the counsel appearing for the authorities — Centre, NTA and National Medical Commission (NMC), to file their response to the petition.

"Learned counsels for respondents No.1 to 3 are present on advance notice and a request is made to grant time to file a short affidavit. Let the same be filed within two weeks from today," said the bench in the order passed on June 24.

The petitioner said although he is a "successful candidate", his overall ranking has been affected due to the errors that were made by the NTA.

The petition filed via lawyer Sameer Kumar stated, "It is submitted that irregularities in competitive exams and that too where the examination is being held for preparing a host of future doctors, clearly deserves to be appreciated with utmost seriousness as it not only perpetuates inequalities by favouring the undeserving."