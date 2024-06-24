LEAKED FUTURES: "Ready to take re-test," says NEET-UG aspirant anguished by exam irregularities

The 2024 National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) has sparked widespread controversy due to numerous irregularities.

Conducted on May 5 at 4,750 centres, the exam saw participation from around 2.4 million candidates. Although the results were expected on June 14, they were announced earlier on June 4, following the completion of answer sheet evaluations. The allegations of irregularities have led to protests in several cities and sparring between rival political parties

Notably, 67 students achieved a perfect score of 720, an unprecedented event in NTA's history, with six of these students from a single centre in Faridabad, Haryana, raising further suspicions.

That is not all.

Following the NEET-UG controversy, NEET-PG and UGC-NET have also been cancelled due to various irregularities and alleged paper leaks. These issues collectively reflect the failure of the conducting body, the National Testing Agency (NTA), and the education ministry.

While critics, the opposition, and the general public have raised concerns about these developments, EdexLive has taken the initiative to connect with affected aspirants and students to gather their testimonials regarding the recent disruptions.

Roma Aggarwal, an aspirant from Delhi, aspired to join esteemed medical schools like Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC), and Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC). However, her results have come as a shock. Despite scoring as high as 674, Roma is struggling this year to secure a spot in one of her dream colleges.

Preparing for the exam for three years, Roma shares her anxieties and disillusionment with the system, the result and the impact it has had on her family:

"I scored 674 marks yet ended up with a rank of 12,200. Last year with this score, the rank would be approximately 2,200. I don't understand how it can multiply six times like this. At a rank of 2,200, I would have gotten into my dream medical college for which I sacrificed my social life, family get-togethers, occasions, events, and everything in between. My entire family has also made sacrifices, completely involved and immersed in my preparation to help me fulfil my dreams.

This result has been mentally, physically, and emotionally traumatic. The release of the result has devastated my entire family. It has led to depression for my whole family and me, including my 75-year-old grandmother, who had high hopes for me.

I am prepared for a Re-NEET, even though it will be torturous to go through it again, but I feel that only by retaking the exam can I achieve my true rank. Unfortunately, a retake is the only option for hardworking, honest, and deserving students."