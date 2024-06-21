NEET UG counselling should be withheld, says student group

The All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO) is demanding a stay on the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 counselling among court cases and allegations of paper leak against the exam.

“We maintain that the counselling of the NEET qualified students should be withheld till the investigations of all the allegations are complete. We demand that the date of re-test of the UGC-NET be announced immediately and it must be conducted by UGC itself,” Chandrakala, Mysuru, District Secretary, AIDSO said.

“Although the NTA and the Ministry of Education are still trying in vain to dilute the gravity of NEET irregularities, the depth of the crisis is manifest in their confession that the integrity of the prestigious UGC-NET, conducted by the same NTA, is compromised. Not only that, the rot is spread to an extent where, in the pretext of "transparency and sanctity of the examination process", the examination had to be cancelled just a day after its conduction and the charge of investigation is summarily handed over to CBI,” she said.

AIDSO members demanded that in addition, an impartial and foolproof inquiry into the NEET and National Exit Test (NET) scams on a war footing and taking down the full machinery responsible for the corruption.