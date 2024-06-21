Madhya Pradesh HC allows jailed drainage scam accused to appear for MPPSC 2024 exam

The Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court (HC) has granted permission to an accused in the Rs 64 crore drainage scam, currently in judicial custody, to appear for the preliminary test of the state public service commission scheduled for June 23, reports PTI.

On Thursday, June 20, Justice Vinay Saraf of the single bench directed jail authorities to arrange for Rameshwar Parmar to be taken to the examination centre to sit for the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) 2024 prelim test and return to jail afterwards, states the report.

On Sunday, June 23, 1.83 lakh candidates are set to take the MPPSC 2024 prelim, which serves as a prelude to filling 110 posts, including 15 deputy district magistrates or deputy collectors and 22 deputy superintendents of police.

Parmar, an assistant auditor with Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), was arrested for his alleged involvement in the drainage scam and is currently in jail. He petitioned the high court seeking temporary bail to take the MPPSC exam, states PTI.

"After hearing the learned counsel for the parties and considering the fact that the examination is scheduled to take place on June 23 and a copy of the admit card is available on record, I am of the view that the applicant may be permitted to appear in the said exam in police custody," Justice Saraf observed.

"Accordingly, the concerned jail authorities are directed to make necessary arrangements to take the applicant to the said exam center on June 23 in custody for the purpose of appearing in the exam. With the aforesaid, the present application stands disposed of," the HC order read.

Parmar and other IMC auditors are accused of approving payments for fake bills submitted by contractors for drainage works without proper verification, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pankaj Kumar Pandey told PTI.

Ten contracting firms involved in laying drainage lines submitted fake bills amounting to Rs 64 crore, of which, Rs 47.53 crore was cleared, added the DCP. So far, nine contractors and eight municipal employees have been arrested in connection with the drainage scam, the official informed, reports PTI.