NEET-UG: Education Ministry seeks report from Bihar police's Economic Offences Unit over paper leak

The Ministry of Education, Government of India has asked for a report from the Economic Offences Unit of the Bihar Police in connection to the allegation of question paper leak of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) exam in Patna, Bihar, the officials informed. This was sought by the ministry on Wednesday, June 19.

Allegations of paper leaks and malpractices have surfaced in Bihar and elsewhere as well. This has led to protests and petitions in the court as well, including various high courts and the Supreme Court.

"Regarding certain irregularities alleged in the conduct of the examination in Patna, a detailed report has been sought from the Economic Offences Unit, Bihar Police. The government will take further action on receipt of this report," a senior official of the ministry said.

"The government is committed to ensuring the sanctity of examinations and protect the interest of students. It is reiterated that any individual or organisation found involved in this matter will face the strictest action," the official added, stated a report by PTI.

It may be recalled that the National Testing Agency (NTA), the testing body that conducts the NEET UG exam, has been facing a lot of criticism for the mismanagement, malpratices, allegations of paper leaks, grace marks issue and all the other controversies the medical exam is grappling with.