Is hospitality the next big sector for job seekers? Experts say it will create over one million jobs soon

One million — that's how many jobs the hospitality sector is expected to add in the next few years, as the field is facing a major shortage, especially after the expansion post-COVID, experts opine.

Do you know what is the current demand-supply gap of talent in the hospitality industry? It is around 55-60 per cent. Sanjay Shetty, Director of Randstad India Director, a professional talent solutions, says and apart from this, there is a substantial mismatch between the needs and the available talent pool.

Post-pandemic boom in the hospitality sector is expected to continue at least for the next few years which will contribute to the creation of at least a million jobs, he predicts.

A few companies are even resorting to upskilling the talent already present or hiring from other industries as well.

TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship Vice-President and Business Head Dhriti Prasanna Mahanta said, "It is estimated that in 2023, the tourism and hospitality industry provided employment to around 11.1 million people. By 2024, it is expected to require a workforce of 11.8 million individuals. This demand is predicted to increase to 14.8 million by 2028, with an annual growth of 16.5 per cent."

Balasubramanian A, VP and Business Head at Staffing, TeamLease Services, also flagged the vast gap between current manpower and future requirements, saying, "Data from the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council (THSC) indicates that in 2023, only a fraction of available seats for hospitality management programmes were filled".