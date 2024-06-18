Why did Karnataka HC permit accused to marry the survivor he sexually assaulted?

Interim bail has been granted to a 23-year-old youngster hailing from Mysuru which will enable him to form a matrimonial alliance with an 18-year-old who he sexually assaulted when she was a minor. It may be noted that the 18-year-old now has a baby and the interim bail was granted by the Karnataka High Court.

Keeping in mind the case's pecualrity, the order was issued as the 18-year-old new mother will have to bring up the child on her own. So that the new born child should not suffer any ignominy in the future and to ensure that the interests of both mother and child are protected, this order was issued, informed Justice M Nagaprasanna, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

As per a complaint which was filed by the mother of the survivor, the now 18-year-old and the accused were in love. In 2023, the youngster took the girl, who was then a minor and studying in a school in Mysuru, to an secluded place and proceeded to sexually assault her.

A case was registered the next day, the accused was sent to judicial custody and later, the girl birthed a child.

While the accused filed a petition for annulment of the proceedings, the counsels of the girl and accused stated that though they were in love their parents were against it.

Thus, the accused sought to conclude the proceedings and marry the survivor. Now that the families were also in agreement about their marriage, the court can consider the petition, the counsels informed the court.

Meanwhile, the DNA report produced before the court stated that the accused and the victim are the biological father and mother of the child.

The judge said the mother has to bring up her child at this tender age. Considering the future of the mother and the child, the court permits the accused to marry the victim, who is now aged above 18.