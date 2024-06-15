US would never turn away "genuine students": US Consul on deportation of Indian students due to visa issues

Now, here's a revelation. Did you know that most of the students headed to the United States of America (US or USA), hail from the Eastern region of India? This was disclosed by Melinda Pavek, US Consul.

In the US, one in every four foreign students is from India, as per a report by PTI.

On the eight Annual Student Visa Day observed in Kolkata on Thursday, June 13, the US Consul shared that several students from the states in the Eastern region, which includes the Northeast, will be a part of one of the largest delegations of Indian students to fly to the US for higher education this year.

"The top four student visa processing posts in the world were all right here in India last year, as we issued more visas than in 2018, 2019 and 2020 combined," a statement issued by the US Embassy informed.

Pavek conveyed students are a priority for the US.

But she also endearing shared, "I would hate the prospect of a student mortgaging family fortune to study in an Ivy League school. The emphasis should be rather on the degree."

When asked about recent news reports which informed that many Indian students, upon arrival to the US, were deported due to visa issues, the US Consul shared that the US would never deport any "genuine students".

As a part of helping Indians learn English language skills to Indians, the US Counsulate has been in the process of teaching specialised communication to women entrepreneurs from the marginalised section of society.

"We are imparting them special skills on how to write business plans. It is about specialised communication helpful for them," she added.

As per the US Consul, subjects like Computer Science (CS), Machine Learning (ML), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are what attract Indian students apart from subjects like Engineering, Chemistry, Physics and so on.

During the day-long event which was held on June 13, the US Consular Team interviewed more than 3,900 student visa applicants across the country. And at the US Consulate in Kolkata, over 100 students, along with their families, were a part of the activities.