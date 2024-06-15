Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK slams NTA over NEET-UG 2024 exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has faced another blow for ‘spoiling the sanctity of NEET’, this time from Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK. As per a PTI report, the political party blamed the BJP-led central government for being a 'spectator' and backing coaching centres that earned in crores.

Yet again, the DMK sought scrapping the national test, saying it alone would protect the sanctity of the education sector.

Referring to the Centre telling the Supreme Court days ago that the grace marks of 1,563 students would be cancelled, DMK's Tamil mouthpiece Murasoli said the BJP government would not have done this if the matter had not been taken to the apex court.

Over the years, several irregularities have been happening in NEET and the BJP government did not take note of it, the daily in an editorial on June 15 alleged.

The irregularities and scams that happened in 'secret' so far in the conduct of NEET was held in 'open' this year.

Only to hide this, the test result, that was scheduled to be released on June 14 was advanced to June 4, when the result of Lok Sabha polls was declared.

“We have heard about grace marks, it will be one or two marks. But, how could 70 and 80 marks be termed grace marks? The NTA awarded full marks and this is national injustice," it said.

Tamil Nadu and its key political parties including the DMK have been opposing NEET and the Assembly passed a Bill to exempt the state from the purview of the exam and it was sent to the Centre to secure Presidential assent.