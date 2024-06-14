NEET-UG 2024: “Centre will take actions for well-being of students.” says Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

In light of recent controversies around the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) exam, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the central government “will take all necessary actions for the well-being of students”.
In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), on Friday, June 14, Pradhan wrote, “Central govt. is committed to protect the interests of NEET examinees. I want to assure the students that all their concerns will be addressed with fairness and equity. No student will be at a disadvantage and no child’s career will be at jeopardy.”
The post further added that the issue is in cognisance of the Supreme Court and the central government will take all necessary actions as per its directions.“Counselling process of NEET will be underway soon and it is of utmost importance to move ahead in this direction without any confusion,” he added.
Yesterday, the Centre submitted to the Supreme Court that the scorecards of 1,563 candidates granted compensatory marks in the undergraduate medical entrance examination will stand cancelled and a re-examination is to be conducted for these students.
This happened while the court was hearing petitions challenging the award of the grace marks to the 1,563 candidates to compensate for “loss of time”.
This year, a number of irregularities have come forward in the NEET-UG results, raising concerns among aspirants and parents.