CBSE releases advisory on circulation of "unverified" sample question paper

Today, Monday, June 10, the Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE), put out a circular regarding the "circulation of misleading information related to CBSE". This was stated in the official notice released by the board.

The notice mentioned that a few websites are circulating "outdated" and "unverified" news associated with the sample question paper.

"It has come to our notice that certain online portals and websites are circulating outdated links and unverified news related to Sample Question Papers, Curriculum, CBSE resources, and activities. These links and news falsely claim to provide updated information for the session 2024-25," read the initial lines of the notice.

The notice further emphasised, "Information from unauthorized sources can be misleading and may cause unnecessary confusion among schools, students, parents, and other stakeholders."

Here are the official links students, parents or schools can refer

1. CBSE Academic (https://www.cbseacademic.nic.in/) - Academic and skill education, including sample question papers, subjects, curricula and related resources, publications, programmes, SAFAL, and so on

2. CBSE Results (https://results.cbse.nic.in/) - CBSE exam results

3. CTET (https://ctet.nic.in/ )- Central Teacher Eligibility Test

4. PRASHIKSHAN TRIVENI (https://cbseit.in/cbse/2022/ET/frmListing ) -Training-related activities

5. CBSE SARAS (https://saras.cbse.gov.in/SARAS ) - Integrated e-affiliation system

6. PARIKSHA SANGAM (https://parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in/ps/) - Exam related activities