NEET UG 2024 protests: A look at protests so far and what is to take place next week

Chaos erupted following the release of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) results on June 4, as students and experts accused the National Testing Agency (NTA) of failing to address recurring irregularities in the examination process every year.

Additionally, this year’s exam was marred by paper leaks, mismanagement, and the controversial allocation of grace marks, potentially disadvantaging deserving candidates vying for medical college seats.

Protests have been raging in the country after experts such as Physicswallah CEO, Alakh Pandey, and other popular personalities such as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister (CM) MK Stalin, Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Journalist Ravish Kumar, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and several others amplified the situation.

On Friday, June 7, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) leaders, including in-charge Kanhaiya Kumar, national president Varun Choudhary, and Congress Secretary Vineet Punia, held a press conference demanding a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the recent NEET UG examination irregularities.

Numerous student protests have erupted nationwide in response to the NEET UG examination issues. Here’s a detailed look at the events that have transpired, and the actions planned for the coming days.

June 7

· Students from Kanpur’s Kakadeo organised a protest demanding that NEET counselling should not occur before the SC probe.

· NEET students from Lucknow protest against the NTA and demand the cancellation of the NEET (UG) 2024 exam.

· According to media reports, students in Ranchi organized a silent protest, holding placards displaying their scores and the message “We Want Justice.

· According to media reports, the state NSUI activists staged a protest at the main gate of the Rajasthan University against the discrepancies in the NEET UG results.

June 8

· A large cohort of students protest on the streets of Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency.

· The NSUI Madhya Pradesh members protest against the irregularities in the NEET exam.

· The NSUI via ‘X’, asks students and individuals to join their Twitter space at 8 pm to raise voice against the paper leak.

June 10

· The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) has called for a demonstration at 10 am at the Ministry of Education, New Delhi.

· The All-India Students’ Association (AISA) has called for an “All India Protest Day” against alleging corruption in NTA.

· The Students Federation of India (SFI) Delhi, State Committee announced a protest at 10 am, at the Ministry of Education, New Delhi.

· Students of West Bengal to organise a protest in Kolkata from Gandhi statue, Dufferin Road to the Metro Channel in Esplanade from 2 pm.

June 11

· Students at Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut to organise a protest march from PL Sharma Road to the DM Office from 10 am.

The NEET exam took place on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 international locations. Data from NTA indicates that 23,33,297 candidates participated in the NEET 2024 exam.