After AAP, SP President Akhilesh Yadav demands SC-monitored probe into NEET irregularities

Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav today, Saturday, June 8 alleged rigging in the graduate-level medical entrance examination National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 and demanded the court to take suo motu cognizance of the matter and conduct a thorough investigation and give strict punishment to the guilty.



The results of the NEET UG were declared on June 4.Tweeting on X (formerly Twitter) in Hindi language, he said, "Hundreds of candidates have scored 100% marks in the results of NEET (formerly known as CPMT/PMT), which is conducted as an entrance exam for medical studies across the country. In these too, many people scoring 100% marks simultaneously from the same exam centre indicates a big scam."



Further, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh alleged that "in the BJP rule, exams are turning into a business of illegally leaking question papers, getting fake people to take the papers, setting up the centre and managing the results".



Yadav, who has constantly attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over irregularities in recruitment exams in his rallies during the Lok Sabha elections, said, "It cannot be a coincidence that almost similar scams have taken place in most of the exams. Due to this, the youth of the country have started losing faith in the system. The frustration of the youth means that the future is hopeless. This is one of the biggest failures of the BJP government."



"Taking suo motu cognizance of this case, the Hon'ble (Supreme) Court should conduct a thorough investigation, give strict punishment to the guilty and eliminate any possibility of such a recurrence in the future. Condemnable," he said in his post.