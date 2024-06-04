University of Hyderabad ranks between 801-850 in QS World University Rankings 2025

According to one of the world’s most-consulted university rankings, the University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been named as one of the world’s top universities. This was stated in a press release shared by the institution.

As per the 2025 edition of the QS World University Rankings, released by global higher education analyst QS Quacquarelli Symonds, the University of Hyderabad is ranked #801-850 in the world.

Reacting to the rankings Prof BJ Rao, Vice-Chancellor, UoH said, “The University of Hyderabad is ranked 335 in the 2025 edition compared to 372 in 2024 in the world in Citations per Faculty indicator. Though this is good progress, we need to improve in the other parameters as overall ranking is also linked with global visibility, perception etc.”

QS gathers two distinct datasets: paper count over a five-year period and citations count for six years for papers published over a five-year period.

To reflect the growth in data availability and changing priorities of students and society at large over the past two decades, QS has implemented the largest methodological enhancement since its inception, introducing three new metrics: Sustainability, Employment Outcomes and International Research Network, and adjusting the weighting of a few existing indicators, namely Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation, and Faculty Student Ratio.

QS World University Rankings 2025 evaluated 5,663 institutions and featured 1,503 institutions across 106 locations, including 46 in India.