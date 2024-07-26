Partially blind Class III student allegedly raped in Hyderabad

A partially blind Class III student has allegedly been raped in Malakpet in Hyderabad, Telangana.

The girl was found bleeding and was taken to a hospital where a medical examination indicated that the injuries were possibly due to sexual intercourse.

Following this, a case was registered with the Malakpet police under 65 (2) BNS, Section 3 read with 4 of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act.

The police said that the young victim is a student of a government school for the blind from Vikarabad.

It is alleged that she had been assaulted by a 23-year-old bathroom cleaner named Naresh at the shelter home, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Her mother took the victim to the village in Vikarabad and later, took her to a hospital where they were referred to Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad.

Suspecting sexual intercourse, they informed the police, and a case was registered. The complainant stated that the accused cleaner used to visit her in her room and touch her inappropriately.

The victim has not been cooperating with the police, revealing nothing about what happened on July 7. The case was registered on July 17.

The police are tight-lipped about the case. An officer said that there was nothing to reveal to the media as there was no arrest.

Sources, however, revealed that the accused Naresh is in police custody. Meanwhile, a senior police officer confirmed that the victim is just eight years old and that she had not yet come out of the trauma. However, being a kid, she is feeling shy and guilty of what happened to her.