“Five days of uncertainty”: Bangladeshi students open up about curfews, police crackdown after anti-quota protests

Even after the curfew was relaxed, the police would check the mobile phones of youngsters stepping out for groceries or other important work, and detained them after finding “questionable” or anti-government content, she adds.

“Many youngsters who were arrested in this manner were not even part of the protests,” she says.

Moreover, she claims that the internet was withheld the longest in areas with the most violence, and those which are Awami League strongholds. “It is clear that the government didn’t want the word of police brutality and Awami League violence to spread on the internet,” she says.

An air of confusionD claims that the curfews have not only allowed the state machinery to crush dissent but also disrupted the regular functioning of the country.

“Everything has become more expensive after the curfew and internet shutdowns. When I went outside to purchase groceries after the curfew was relaxed, I had to withdraw cash thrice,” she says, further wondering how daily wage labourers and working class families are managing to stay afloat.

Due to the internet blackout, she says that it was difficult for her to receive updates about her friends and others who were part of the protests. However, when the blackout finally ended partially, the news about the deaths and violence inflicted on her fellow students was too overwhelming.

“Everyone I know has lost a friend, relative or younger sibling,” she laments.

Echoing this hopelessness, C (name withheld on request of anonymity) says that there was no way to reach out to fellow protestors during the internet shutdown.

“We did not exchange numbers as we were in touch with each other only via social media platforms. By shutting down the internet and social media platforms, the government aims to not only prevent protestors from communicating with each other but also restrict information on protests and police brutality from spreading,” she says.

She adds, “These five days of curfew felt longer than they were, and the lack of information on my fellow protestors left me with a feeling of uncertainty.”

Won’t stop until demands are metDespite state repression, protestors are not considering calling off the agitation.

“The quota for freedom fighters’ descendants is still more than the one for minorities. The quota for women, transgender persons and Adivasis is just 2 per cent,” says C.

She adds that the students won’t back down unless their latest demands are met. These demands are:

1) Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina must take responsibility for every student’s death and apologise publicly

2) The Minister of Home Affairs Asaduzzman Khan and former Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader must take accountability and resign for killing students using law and order forces

3) Deputy Inspector Generals, Police Commissioners and Police Superintendents of places where students are killed must be sacked

4) Vice-Chancellors of Dhaka University, Jahangirnagar University and Rajshahi University must resign

5) Every policeman and every person affiliated with the Chhatro League and other political organisations who murdered and attacked students must be arrested and punished

6) Every martyr and injured student's family must get compensation

7) Dhaka University, Jahangirnagar University and Rajshahi University must establish Student Unions by banning political organisations including the Chhatro League

8) All universities and halls must be opened

9) Students who participated in the quota reform movement must be given the assurance that they will not be subjected to academic or administrative harassment

In addition, D claims that the people of Bangladesh are now upset with the way the government dealt with the anti-quota protests, and wants Sheikh Hasina out of power.

“There used to be this perception that the Awami League is the better alternative among all political parties in the country, but this impression is completely shattered,” she says.

She alleged that people no longer fear the government, and are united in their disapproval of the current prime minister. “Even common people, which includes the so-called apolitical ones, want to see the government thrown out of power,” she claims.