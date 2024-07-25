No paper leak reported in exams held by UPSC, SSC, RRB: Minister Jitendra Singh

There has been no incidence of paper leakage reported in the recruitment examinations conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) and Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), during the last two years, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday, July 25, PTI reported.



"Recently, the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the NEET (UG) examination on May 5, 2024, in OMR (pen and paper) mode. Certain cases of alleged irregularities/cheating/impersonation/malpractices were reported," Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.



After review, the matter was entrusted to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a comprehensive investigation on June 22, 2024, he added.



"No incidence/event of paper leakage has been reported in the recruitment examinations conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) and Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) during the last two years," Singh said.



To provide for the prevention of unfair means in public examinations, the government has enacted the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, which has been brought into force, and subsequently, rules under this law have also been notified, he added.