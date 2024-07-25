Faculty in medical colleges hired only for NMC inspections, alleges assistant professor

Prof Dr Satyanarayana further alleges that 90 per cent of the faculty in the college were hired solely for NMC’s surprise inspections, and only 5 per cent of them would be present in the college on the odd day. They were only required to attend college on the day of their joining, to give their thumbprint impressions, he says.

He adds that the college then uses these fingerprints to falsely mark their attendance, writing, “It has come to our notice that the management uses these thumb impressions to create fake silicon fingerprints, which are then used for daily AEBAS (Automated Electronic Biometric Attendance System) attendance records.”

Most shocking among his allegations, however, is that the college gets informed about NMC inspections in advance. He narrates an incident where the doctors employed in the college were told on June 16 to be present in the college on June 19 for an inspection — which ended up getting cancelled.

He claims that they were then told on June 25 to attend an inspection that took place on June 28, in which the inspection team, comprised of one inspector from Haryana and two from Maharashtra gave the college a positive review in exchange for “substantiated bribes”.

The college also brought in people to pretend to be patients in the hospital during the inspections for Rs 1,000 each, he alleges.

The professor further claims that the college administration is not releasing them from the AEBAS system, prohibiting them from joining any other college. Moreover, he adds that the doctors are being threatened by the administration against complaining and that their salaries are being withheld.

“The manipulation of the inspection process, aided by the inspectors’ willingness to overlook critical deficiencies, has led to a significant breach of trust in the regulatory framework. We were astounded and deeply concerned upon discovering that the college had been granted the Letter of Permission (LOP) by NMC for 150 MBBS seats for the year 2024-25 as a new establishment,” he further writes, requesting the NMC to look into the matter urgently.

He also promised to move the Supreme Court of India in case the NMC didn’t respond.

Many such cases?Responding to the letter, many from India’s medical fraternity said that the alleged malpractices are commonplace in most medical colleges, and are an open secret.