NEET UG 2024 row: Here is the chronology of events

Today, Tuesday, July 22, the Supreme Court (SC) dismissed pleas seeking cancellation and re-test of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 exam and held that there was no data on record to indicate a systemic leak of question papers and other malpractices.

Following is the chronology of events in the case:

- February 9, 2024: National Testing Agency (NTA) issues public notice for online submission of application form for NEET-UG 2024.

- May 5: NEET-UG 2024 exam conducted at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 cities abroad.

- May 17: SC seeks responses from Centre and NTA on plea alleging irregularities in NEET-UG 2024 held on May 5.

- June 4: Results for NEET-UG 2024 declared, 67 candidates bag top rank.

- June 11: Observing that the sanctity of NEET-UG 2024 has been affected, SC seeks responses from the Centre and the NTA on a plea seeking holding of a fresh examination on grounds of alleged question paper leak and other malpractices.

- June 13: Centre tells SC it has cancelled grace marks given to 1,563 candidates who took the NEET-UG examination for admission to Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and other such courses.

Centre says they will have the option to either take a re-test or forgo the compensatory marks awarded to them for loss of time.

- June 14: SC seeks responses from Centre and NTA on a plea seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into allegations of question paper leak and other irregularities in NEET-UG 2024.

- June 18: SC says that even if there was “0.001 per cent negligence” on the part of anyone in the conduct of the NEET-UG 2024 examination, it should be thoroughly dealt with.

- June 23: A total number of 813 of the 1,563 candidates earlier awarded grace marks in NEET-UG appear for a re-test, the officials said.

- July 1: The number of candidates sharing top rank in medical entrance test NEET-UG reduced to 61 from 67 as NTA announces revised results.

- July 5: Scrapping the NEET-UG 2024 exam in its entirety would “seriously jeopardise” lakhs of honest candidates and not be rational in the absence of any proof of large-scale breach of confidentiality, Centre tells SC.

- July 5: NTA tells SC that cancellation of NEET-UG 2024 would be hugely counterproductive and significantly harmful to the larger public interest, especially to the career prospects of those who cleared it.

- July 10: Centre tells SC there was neither any indication of “mass malpractice” nor a localised set of candidates being benefitted leading to abnormal scores in NEET-UG 2024.

- July 18: SC directs NTA to declare by noon of July 20 centre and city-wise results of NEET-UG 2024 while masking the identities of the aspirants.

- July 22: SC asks the director of IIT Delhi to set up a team of three experts that would go into a particular question of Physics asked in the NEET-UG 2024 examination and submit a report on the correct answer by the next day at noon.

- July 23: SC rules out cancellation, re-test of NEET-UG 2024 exam.

“There is the absence of material to conclude that the result of the NEET-UG 2024 exam is vitiated or there is a systemic breach,” said CJI DY Chandrachud.