NEET UG 2024 row: SC directs IIT Delhi to form expert panel, hearing slated for tomorrow

The Supreme Court of India has directed the Director of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi to constitute a team of three experts to form an opinion on the correct answer to a question in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2024 exam by tomorrow, Tuesday, July 23, at noon. This was stated in a report by Free Press Journal.

The order comes after a few students challenged the decision of the National Testing Agency (NTA) to award marks for two options for the question. The students alleged that the NTA's decision was incorrect and sought the court's intervention.

Moreover, the Supreme Court is also hearing cases alleging paper leak and malpractice in the NEET-UG 2024 exam. The hearing will continue tomorrow, July 23.

“One of the questions of the NEET-UG 24 exam read as follows. As indicated in the question as framed of which students had to select one option as their answer. In order to resolve the issue as regards the correct answer, we are of the considered view that an expert opinion should be sought from IIT Delhi," the order dictated.

Furthermore, it dictated, "We request the Director of IIT Delhi to constitute a team of three experts of the subject concerned. The expert team constituted by the Director is requested to formulate the opinion on the correct option and remit the opinion to the Registrar by 12 noon tomorrow. The Registrar General is requested to communicate the order to the IIT Delhi Director so that expeditious steps for the preparation of the opinion can be taken.”

Today, Monday, July 22, the Supreme Court heard many petitions regarding a re-examination and the nullification of the NEET UG results, reported Free Press Journal.