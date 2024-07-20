BREAKING: City & centre-wise NEET-UG 2024 results by NTA OUT!

Today, July 20, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the city and centre-wise results of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 results as instructed by the Supreme Court, states a report by PTI.



The Supreme Court of India heard a batch of 40 petitions concerning various irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 examination on Thursday, June 18.



One of the key orders given by the bench, comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra was to the exam conducting body National Testing Agency (NTA), directing it to release the full city-wise and centre-wise results of the exam without revealing the personal details of the students by 5 pm tomorrow, July 20. NTA has done this ahead of schedule.



During the hearing, Senior Advocate Narender Hooda, counsel for the petitioners, expressed that the NTA did not declare the entire results of the exam, leaving them handicapped. He further added that the NTA should have at least declared the results of the one lakh odd students who qualified for admission.



Therefore, the importance of obtaining the entire results of NEET UG 2024 is to check whether specific cities or centres showed any aberrations in the results, say the petitioners.



To recall, the NEET-UG 2024 this year was marred by allegations of paper leaks and several other systemic irregularities. Several petitions have been filed at the court demanding a re-examination.



The exam was conducted on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 cities abroad, for more than 24 lakh candidates, reports PTI.