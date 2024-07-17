NEET-UG 2024 counselling to begin soon? MCC asks medical colleges to enter seats in portal

A notice has been issued by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and directed medical colleges of India to key in the seats in it official portal.

This was for the upcoming the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024. The report by PTI also stated that the NEET UG counselling is to begin soon.

The last date to do so is July 20.

It may also be noted that the Supreme Court hearing on NEET UG irregularities will be happening on Thursday, July 18. The aforementioned notice was issued on July 15.

"Institutes participating in UG Counselling 2024 are hereby informed that intramcc portal for contribution of UG seats is open now. Hence, institutes are requested to start entering their seats on the portal at the earliest so that the process of seats contribution can be completed timely," the notice said.

User ID or passport for entering seats on the portal is the same as the previous years, stated the notice.

"In case you have forgotten your password, you can use 'FORGOT PASSWORD' option and change your password," it read.

For any technical help, colleges can reach out to the MCC on the contact numbers 011-69227413, 69227416, 69227419 and 69227423 between 10 am and 6 pm.